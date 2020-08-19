Judith Beverly Lorenz, 80, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away suddenly from a slip and fall at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Lorenz was devoted to nursing and family. She had a 60-year career in nursing and was proud to be one of the first Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in Maryland. Neighbors and friends relied on her for medical advice, and she also officially mentored dozens of student nurses through the University of Maryland. Devoted to nursing, Lorenz tried to retire three times. As a lasting legacy, she inspired two of her grandchildren to become nurses.
Her long-lasting marriage was one for the ages. Lorenz loved dancing with her husband, baking, entertaining, animals, the beach and her Washington Redskins football team. She founded the annual crab feast at Glenwood Pool to raise funds for the swim team. Ahead of her time, Lorenz was always fiercely passionate about women’s and social justice issues.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David; son, Kurt Lorenz and his spouse, Camie, of Chesapeake, Va.; daughters Kathleen Mastrangelo and her spouse, David, of Far Hills, N.J., Elizabeth Garcia and her husband, Jorge, of Sharpsburg, Md.; brother Robert Meinzer Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline; and sister Kathleen Williams and her husband, James; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Meinzer.
A private family memorial is scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Brandywine Valley SPCA – Georgetown; 22918 DuPont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947 (or bvspca.org), or to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
