Judith Anne “Judy” Axel, 79, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Monday, Sept 21, 2020, at her home. She was born May 23, 1941, to Sydney Louden and Carolyn (Campbell) Louden in Moline, Ill.
She was a 1959 graduate of Moline High School and married John Keith Axel on Nov. 7, 1959. They moved to the Northern Virginia area in 1974. Axel started out as administrative support for the law firm McGuire Woods Battle & Boothe, rising through the ranks to become human resources director.
In 1986, friends suggested vacationing in Bethany Beach, Del. The Axels fell in love with the small-town charm of Bethany and moved to the area full-time in 1997. Axel started working at one of the local bed-and-breakfast establishments, the Addy Sea. She eventually became manager and worked there until the fall of 2006, when her husband passed away.
As a believer in Christ since 1976, Axel found comfort and renewed purpose through her family and friends and through the ministries of her local church, Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church and, most recently, The River. She was able to take several trips to Europe and even hiked the El Camino Trail through Spain. She enjoyed her garden, hosting gatherings and Bible studies for her friends and neighbors, and taking walks in nature, especially along the ocean.
Axel is survived by her two daughters, Cheri Lizzio of Morrow, Ohio, and Julie Solack of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren Jennifer (Lizzio) Ball of Morrow, Katie (Lizzio) Brooks of Jacksonville, N.C., Tom Lizzio of Loveland, Ohio, and Andrew and Carolyn Solack of Ashburn Va.; five great-grandchildren; and two surviving sisters, Janice Campbell of Madison, Ind., and Patricia Grimm of Moline.
The annual family tradition of coming to Bethany for “Beach Week” remains to this day.
A celebration of Axel’s life was held on Sept. 26, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. She was excited to participate in the “Adopt a Block” ministry of The River, a Wesleyan Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The River Church (memo: “Adopt a Block — Judy Axel”); 35175 Roxana Rd.; Frankford DE 19945 or online at www.riveronline.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfs@verizon.net.