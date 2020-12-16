Judith Ann Keefer, 81, of Millville, Del., formerly of Westminster, Md., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Earl Vernon Frank and Dorothy (Young) Frank.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother of two sons. She enjoyed bowling and walking, and loved being around people.
Keefer is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William R. Keefer; two sons, Kevin Keefer and his companion, Peggy, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Scott Keefer and his wife, Paulette, of Hollywood, Md.; a brother, Dennis Frank of Georgia; and eight grandchildren.
A viewing was held Dec. 14, 2020, with a prayer service on Dec. 15, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.