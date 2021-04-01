Judith Ann “Judy” Partyka, 82, loving wife and mother, passed away and entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Upland, Pa., to Clayton and Mary Eleanor Poole.
Partyka worked for NCR in Millsboro, Del., and for Sussex Trust and Delaware National Bank, from which she retired as assistant bank manager. She had graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1956 and maintained close contact with many of her classmates, a.k.a. the “dirty dozen.”
Partyka had a passion for the Lord and his works. She loved participating in church activities and Bible study at Wesley United Church with Pastor Tim, Nora Serman and others. She also loved birdwatching, nature and creating crafts with inspiration from God’s beautiful landscapes. She was very much cherished by friends and family, and admired by those she encountered. She was an avid lover of the music of Elvis Presley. She was known for her quick wit and her infectious smile, as well as her kind and compassionate spirit.
Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband of 44 years, Alexander Joseph Partyka; her four children, Angie Lord and her husband, Frank, LeAnna Nguyen, Andrew Partyka and his wife, Michelle, and Duane Partyka; her former daughter-in-law, Marsha; her grandchildren, Morganne Partyka, Alden Partyka, Alex Lord and Jonathan Nguyen; and a great-granddaughter, Lillie Sweeten.
The family said they greatly appreciate Dr. Spellman for his care and compassion, as well as the staff at Beebe Healthcare — especially the nurses who went above and beyond, showing grace and support. The family offered a heartfelt thank-you to family members and friends for their support when they needed it most.
A celebration of Partyka’s life was held March 28, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Wesley U.M. Church; 102 E. Laurel St.; Georgetown, DE 19947.