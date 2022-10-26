Judith Ann “Judy” Malesky, 79, of Frankford, Del., passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 1943, to the late Francis Hughes and Dorothy Souder.
She worked as a cashier for more than 30 years and also drove tour buses to the beach for King Limo.
Maleskey is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her son, Glenn (and Suzette) of Glen Burnie, Md.; her daughter, Mary Sue (and Jeff) of Solomons, Md.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Donna, Kenny and Susan. She will also be remembered by many close, loving friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in Malesky’s name to: Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 ); the Salvation Army, at https://pa.salvationarmy.org/delaware-command; or Justin’s Beach House, at https://justinjennings.org/. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.