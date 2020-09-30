Judith A. “Judy” Wharton Baker, 75, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on Feb. 4, 1945, daughter of the late Ben Timmons and the late Anna (Fisher) Timmons.
Baker was a 1963 graduate of John M. Clayton High School and earned her teaching degree from Salisbury University. She retired from work as a special-education teacher at Howard T. Ennis School in 2005. She was formerly a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to her parents, Baker was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Wharton Jr.; a stepdaughter, Crystal LaCourt; and a brother, John Timmons. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Gerald William Baker; three children, James Draper, Christine Wharton and Elwood Wharton III; three stepchildren, Lisa Handy, Gerald Baker II and Tim Baker; a sister, Jane Helm; six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.