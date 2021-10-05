Judith A. “Judy” Weldon, 80, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She was born in Upland, Pa., on Nov. 21, 1940, daughter of the late Wilbur Cullum and the late Emma Borden (Pedrick) Cullum. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother and nana.
In addition to her parents, Weldon was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Weldon. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert W. Weldon; a son, Jeff Weldon; four grandchildren, Christopher Michael Weldon (and Jennifer), Jesse Weldon, Savanna Weldon and Connor Weldon; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Howard Cullum and his wife, Nancy (Tipton) Cullum.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. Condolences may be sent by online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.