Jude T. Walsh, 83, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Harry Walsh and Cathryn (Genthert) Walsh.
He served as a police officer with the Philadelphia Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant and a lifetime member of the FOP Lodge 5. He was also an attorney for many years. He was a member of St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal Church in Selbyville and a U.S. Army veteran.
Walsh was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Walsh, and a granddaughter, Virginia Grace Walsh. He is survived by his wife, Maryanne C. Walsh of Selbyville; four children, Marie P. Collins and her husband, Dan, Jude T. Walsh and his wife, Tammy, Joseph J. Walsh, and David J. Walsh and his wife, Joely; seven grandchildren, Kathleen, Tyler and his wife, Hayley, Trevor, Victoria, Vincent, Michael and Reiley; two great-grandchildren, Andyn and Brayson; his brother, Thomas Walsh; and two sisters, Catherine Hagaman and Mary Anne Gryn.
A memorial service was planned for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal Church in Selbyville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walsh’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or do an act of kindness for someone. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.