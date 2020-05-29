Jude T. Flynn, 62, formerly of Alexandria, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
He was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Thomas Flynn and the late Rita (Colon) Flynn. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He retired as an HVAC technician from the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, an official partner with the National Park Service. Flynn was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Catholic faith. He enjoyed time spent with his daughters fishing in the local area.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Flynn, and a sister, Brenda Dalton. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Erica E. (Murray) Flynn; two daughters, Beall Flynn and Rylliegh Flynn; four brothers, Terry Flynn, Steven Flynn, Joe Flynn and Tim Flynn; and four sisters, Eileen Brackens, Lorry King, Dede Farro and Joanna Bryant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private.
