Juanitta J. Bostic, 88, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born in Swords Creek, Va., to the late Marion Griffith and Georgia Ann Ray Griffith, on July 11, 1933.
She worked at Vlasic Foods and Maple Grove Nursing Home, which is now Atlantic Shores. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Whaleyville, Md. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening and canning vegetables. She was known to be outspoken and would “cuss you if you earned it.”
In addition to her parents, Bostic was preceded in death by her husband, L.K. Bostic, in 2004; and her siblings Floyd, Herbert, Mary Sue, Lona and Mildred; as well as a grandson, Jason Daniel Tingle. She is survived by three children, Judy Tingle of Swords Creek, Va.: Randall Bostic and his wife, Berrie Lee, of Whaleyville, Md., and Winford Bostic and his wife, Peggy, of Dagsboro, Del. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Chad Tingle, Randy Bostic Jr., Winford Bostic Jr. and Robert Wayne Sr.; along with seven great-grandchildren, Roxie, Rylie, Wyatt, Emily, Robbie, Winnie and Rylynn. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.