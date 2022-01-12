Juanita J. Truitt, 70, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., with her children by her side. She was born in Lewes on April 2, 1951, daughter of the late Carlton O. Lathbury and the late Bessie A. Magee.
She was described as the sweetest person anyone could have met and could put a smile on anyone having a bad day. She was also the life of the party, had a huge smile and loved to tell jokes to make people laugh. She enjoyed cooking for gatherings, and spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included collecting teapots, bingo, watching Western movies, adult coloring and beating everyone at the dice game Greedy, which she learned from her dad. She was an animal lover but especially adored her cat, Precious.
Truitt will be remembered by all her friends at the Shady Grove community in Selbyville, where she was known for zipping up and down the sidewalks in her power wheelchair. She loved giving her great-grandchildren rides around on her power wheelchair.
She cherished her family so much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a special relationship with her best friend and sister Jenny Kuhn, and Lisa Todd was like another daughter to her.
Truitt is survived by her children, Kimberly Birch and son-in-law, Roger, of Bishopville, Md., and son, Michael Truitt Sr.; grandchildren Kyle Alexander, Stacy Smith, Amanda Truitt, Michael Truitt Jr. and Lindsay Cannon; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Rogers of Harrinton, Del.; and several aunts, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
A graveside service was set for Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. A celebration of Truitt’s life is to be held at a later time. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.