Juanita Belcher, 87, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Middleburg, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Frankford, Del. She was born in Jenkin-Jones, W.Va., on July 4, 1933, to the late James F. Farmer and Mary Halsey Farmer.
Belcher had retired from work for the State of Delaware, for which she worked as an administrative assistant for the Division of Aging for approximately 25 years. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Middleburg, Fla., where they lived for 18 years. She decided to move back to Delaware to be close to her son.
She was a member of the Long Branch Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., and the River Wesleyan Church in Roxana, Del. She had a great personality and liked to help others in need. She enjoyed playing bingo, Phase 10 and dominos, and watching gameshows and westerns. In her younger days, she enjoyed camping and picnics with her family. She was a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Belcher was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert J. Belcher, on July 28, 2007; a son, Jeffrey Lee Belcher, on Aug. 2, 2001; and a grandson, J.T. Belcher, on Jan. 17, 2000. She is survived by her son Robert Belcher (and Roxanne) of Frankford, Del.; a daughter-in-law, Rose Marie Belcher Simmons of Middleburg, Fla.; two sisters, Betty Asbury of Bear, Del., and Nancy Davis of Millsboro, Del.: and a brother, Jimmy Dale Farmer (and Lucille) of Sugar Grove, Va. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kimberly Delaune of Las Vegas, Nev., and Melissa Belcher (and Aaron Davis) of Wilmington, Del.; and four great-grandchildren, Kristen Franco, Shelby Morgan, Aaron Gardner and Kacee Davis; as well as a great-great grandson, Oliver Arcentales. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the River Wesleyan Church, 35175 Roxana Rd, Frankford, DE 19945, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. There will be another funeral for Belcher at noon on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Long Branch Baptist Church,5500 Long Branch Cemetery Rd, Jacksonville, Fla., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Belcher’s memory to The River Wesleyan Church, “Building Fund,” 35175 Roxana Rd, Frankford, DE 19945. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.