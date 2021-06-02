Joyce E. Gleason, 72 of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on May 27, 2021, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 20, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late George Muhly and Ruth Peltz.
A 1967 graduate of Mount Prospect High School in Illinois, Gleason returned to live and work in Philadelphia shortly thereafter. She relocated to Pittsburgh in 1984, where she spent the majority of her life, working as an office administrator in the dental field for more than 25 years. Gleason and her late husband, David, relocated to Delaware in 2014 to retire and spend more time hosting family and friends.
Gleason was an active parishioner at her former church in Pittsburgh, First Lutheran Church, as well as at her home church of Saint Peters Episcopal Church in Lewes, Del. Her devotion to her faith provided her with a bounty of life-long friends through fellowship and blessed her with immeasurable support during her fight. In addition to those friendships, the volunteer work she performed through both churches brought her some of her life’s greatest joys.
Known for her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, Gleason was also an avid paper craft artist, making handmade greeting cards and creating personalized and unique scrapbooks through the years. Music was also an important and constant presence in her life, with a playlist that spanned a line from the Beatles to Beethoven. Her sense of humor was a constant throughout her life, complete with inside jokes and secret references that would elicit smiles from family and friends alike. She believed that no matter what was going in your life, you should laugh every day, and she considered “Joy” her favorite word.
In addition to her parents, Gleason was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, the Rev. David P. Gleason. She is survived by her children, Michelle Peranteau and her partner, Bill, of Hoboken, N.J.; Eric Gleason and his wife, Jane, of Poolesville, Md., and Michael Peranteau and his wife, Jackie, of Sayville, N.Y. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Charlie and Miles, and her sister, Barbara Plambeck, and her husband, Richard, of Millsboro, Del.
Gleason was a special person in the lives of so many, as a beloved daughter, a younger sister, a wonderful mother, patient grandmother, caring aunt, supportive co-worker and loyal friend. Although she is now an angel of God, called home to be reunited in the heavens of his kingdom, free from suffering and surrounded once again by love, her joyful spirit and courageous grace will continue to live on in the lives of all she knew.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 2nd Street, Lewes. Burial will take place at a later date, in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Gleason’s honor to St. Peters Episcopal Church, 200 2nd Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences can be left online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.