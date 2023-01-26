Josephine M. Hudson, 96, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. She was born in Sussex County, Del., on Feb. 1, 1926, to the late, Joe Rogers and Margaret Godwin.
She was a homemaker and a charter member of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed the outdoors, and spent time fishing and camping at Assateague Island, Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island.
Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Hudson, in 2004. She is survived by her two sons, John D. Hudson and his wife, Pam, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lin Hudson and his wife, Sherry, of Dagsboro, Del.; grandchildren, Sara Baker of Ellendale, Del., and Chad Hudson and his wife, Megan, of Dagsboro; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, McKenna Baker and Lanie Hudson.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Hudson’s name be made to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 128, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.