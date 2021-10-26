Josephine “Jo” Brewington Adams, 80, passed away in the care of her family and Compassionate Care Hospice on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. She was born in Millsboro, Del., to the late George Edwin Brewington Sr. and Agnes Marie Clouser Brewington.
She was a member of High Tide Baptist Church and a core group leader at CBS (Community Bible Study Sussex County), held at Grace United Methodist Church, and she received her bachelor’s degree in ministry in 2007. She owned and operated Hairs to You Salon in Selbyville, Del., before her retirement. She regularly attended the yearly Denton Wesleyan Camp and looked forward to spending time with family and friends each year.
Adams was the most loving, selfless person, and embraced everyone unconditionally. Her goal in life was to serve the Lord, and spread his love and goodness to everyone she knew. She loved completely, and the loss of her love, and affection, will leave a void in all who were fortunate to call her a friend or family. “We miss her already.”
In addition to her parents, Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Adams, as well as her siblings Anna Lee Lewis, Kenneth Brewington, Paul Brewington, Eugene Brewington and Helen Banks; a daughter-in-law, Rita Hudson; a granddaughter, Kasey Hudson; and a great-great-granddaughter, Avery Grace Hudson. Her brother George Brewington Jr. also passed away on Oct. 20, 2021.
Adams is survived by four children, Victor Hudson of Bridgeville, Del., Dana Plummer (and Jeff) of Rehoboth Beach, Del., John Hudson (and Dawn) of Millsboro, Del., Martin Hudson (and Wendy) of Salisbury, Md.; and a step-daughter, Sharon Adams of Dagsboro, Del. She also is survived by two siblings, Marie DeCelles of Frankford, Del., and June Joseph of Millsboro, Del. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Tristen, Jeffrey, Whitney, Jessica, Joshua, Katie, Kelsea, Taylor and Braydon; along with 16 great-grandchildren, Rowan, Thornton, Jacob, Josie, Kaylee, Joshua (J.C.), Gavin, Kendall, Jed, Waylon, Chase, Kinsley, Clayton, Peyton, Tirzah and Liam; and a great-great-grandson, Braxton. She also has three step-grandchildren surviving her, Rebecca, Kenzie and Paynter; and is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Andy Ehlers of High Tide Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at the Dagsboro Redmen’s Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to High Tide Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.