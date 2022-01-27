Josephine Ann “Josie” Fleming-Lloyd, 13, of Sussex County, Del., died suddenly in a tragic car accident on Jan. 17, 2022. She was born June 3, 2008, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del., daughter of Ann Marie Fleming Aguilar of Ocean View, Del., and Kenneth David Lloyd of Frankford, Del., who survive her.
She had attended Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View and was an eighth-grader at Selbyville Middle School in Selbyville, Del. She had many dreams, including going to college in Scotland, and becoming a photographer, trauma surgeon or a traveling nurse. She wanted to travel the world and see all that was out there. She described herself in written work as an “aesthete” — someone with a deep sensitivity to the beauty of art and nature.
All her life, Fleming-Lloyd was known for her sweet, gentle nature, her sense of responsibility, her keen intelligence, and her great soccer skills. She was also known for her enjoyment of Harry Potter and had a reverence for all of nature, a special liking for storms, thunder and wind. She loved animals. She was a novice horseback rider, was learning to surf and loved living by the ocean. She was a fine writer, attended dance, was dedicated to her schoolwork, and played soccer with SMS and River Soccer. She had an immense love for all of her big, beautiful family, especially sleepovers with cousins. She loved her times at Camp Barnes and the Ecumenical Vacation Bible School held at Mariner’s Bethel UMC each summer.
Fleming-Lloyd was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Hugh Lloyd of Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her stepfather, Angel Aguilar; siblings, Shona, Cyrus, Athena and Atticus Fleming-Lloyd; half-siblings Ashton Yox and her husband, John, Levi Lloyd and his wife, Maria, and Augustine Aguilar; step-siblings Courtney Aguilar and her husband, Tyler; Kirsten Hawkins and her husband, Christopher, and Alana Aguilar; a niece, Alejandra Lloyd and a nephew, Atlas Lloyd. She is also survived by her grandparents Neil and Jeannie Fleming of Clarksville, Del., and Eileen Lloyd of Pennsylvania; step-grandparents Angel Aguilar Sr. and Sonya Aguilar; her nanny, Pat Suda of Ocean View; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
A celebration of Fleming-Lloyd’s life will be held at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View, Del., on Sunday, Jan. 30, where friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m., with a service to follow. COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing will be followed. The family is thankful for all the prayers and thoughts, food and support from the community. “For those that would like to honor Josie, we ask that you plant something to remember her and beautify the earth as her presence here with us did.”
In addition, memorial donations can be made out to Camp Barnes with “in memory of Josie Fleming-Lloyd” in the memo. They can be mailed to the Delaware State Police, P.O. Box 430, Dover, DE 19903. Checks can also be made out to Mariner’s Bethel with “in memory of Josie Fleming-Lloyd/EVBS” in the memo. They can be mailed to Mariner’s Bethel UMC, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970. Other ideas would be to pay for a child in the giver’s life to take horseback riding lessons, or to teach one how to surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard (SUP). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.