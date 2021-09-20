Joseph V. “Joe” Farenski Jr., 71, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Joseph V. Farenski Sr. and Irene A. (Majkowski).
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Farenski was a dedicated social worker and staunch advocate for homeless veterans. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and spending time with his four grandsons.
Farenski was preceded in death by his younger brother, Stanley J. Farenski, in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Godfrey) Farenski; his son, Joseph T. Farenski of Marietta, GA; his daughter, Kim and her husband, Dan Minshall Sr. of Smyrna, Del., and his grandsons, Danny, Ethan, Joey and Matt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Farenski’s name to a local veterans’ homeless shelter. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.