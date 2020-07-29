Joseph Samuel “Joe” Deebo, 70, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Edward and Margaret (Waian) Deebo.
He was a retired firefighter from Montgomery County, Md., and was a member of Fenwick Island Baptist Church.
Deebo is survived by his wife, Sherry L. Deebo; two daughters, Kimberly Barton and her husband, Allan, of Smithsburg, Md., and Cathi Burnette of Fenwick Island, Del.; three grandchildren, Ashley Vigrass, Kayla Vigrass and Evelyn Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Reed Morgan, Declan Hilderbrand and Jasek Davis.
A viewing was to be held July 28, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, Selbyville, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fenwick Island Baptist Church, Building Fund; 36806 Lighthouse Rd.; Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.