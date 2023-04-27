Joseph O. “Joe” Cannon, 88, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on Nov. 17, 1934, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Orris and Katharine Cannon.
Cannon grew up in Wilmington, graduating from Conrad High School in the Class of 1952. He was a proud veteran, having honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy, writing home to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara, while he was away.
He worked very hard for his family and ultimately retired as vice president of Tecot Electric. He and his wife moved in 1996 to the Bethany Beach area, where their home became the gathering place for family, creating wonderful memories for many years to come.
Cannon had a larger-than-life personality. He was the life of any party, could be relied on to be the center of entertainment, and was known as the “Mayor of Hidden Acres.” He loved making others laugh, and his sense of humor was unmatched. He had a very giving nature. He was committed to his family, always ready to offer advice, love and support. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend, ready to lend a hand, putting others’ needs ahead of his own.
He had many interests and hobbies. He loved to read, sharing books amongst his family. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was described by his friends as being “one of the oldest deer hunters in Delaware.” He shared his love of the outdoors with many members of his family, inspiring them to hunt and fish. He loved being near the water and relished the peacefulness and serenity that being outside brought. A Phillies, 76ers and Eagles fan all his life, he spent many an hour watching games with his wife by side, as she also shared his passion for Philadelphia sports. He painfully missed that after her passing.
Above all, Cannon was a family man. He passed on the importance of humor and laughter and taught his family that we must always find something to laugh about, no matter the circumstance. He was a big kid at heart and very much loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing video games with them and texted them regularly. It was this time spent that he cherished most.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Loved by many, he will be forever missed by all who knew him. If he could share one thing, it would be to have a life well-lived and appreciate every day surrounded by those you love.
In addition to his parents, Cannon was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara; and his brothers, John George Cannon and Daniel Cannon. He is survived by his children, Patrice Smith, Barbara Denney (and Jerry), Joseph Cannon (and Kim) and Susan Felicia (and Tony); his grandchildren, Jaclyn (and Matthew), Barry, Matthew (and Kristin), Erin (and Christian), Jerry (and Jenilee), Blair (and Nicole), Jordan (and Nicole), Jensen, Dalton, Meghan (and Lenny), Dylan (and Vickie), Brian (and Cordrey), Carrie (and Dave) and Heather (and Derek); his 19 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Charles Cannon (and Eileen) and Thomas Cannon (and Nancy).
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions to VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE 19970. Cannon’s life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook area online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.