Joseph Michael Mahon, 76, of Frankford, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. He was born to the late Chester and Frances Mahon in Watertown, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 1946, one of 11 children.
He was a member of Dagsboro Church of God for many years. On July 4, 1996, he married Elaine Murphy in Easton, Md.
He was a truck driver for his entire career and owned several businesses doing so, including J.E.M. Deliveries. He enjoyed singing and was known for his humor. He was also an avid player of many sports. He was even a part of the Old Tymer’s Softball League. He was known as a jokester as well, and will be remembered for that outstanding humor and his unconditional love for his family and friends.
Mahon is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Frances; his first wife, Frances Mahon; two children, Michael Joseph Mahon and Joseph Michael Mahon Jr.; and his siblings Bette, Grace, Kay, Jesse, Edna and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Elaine; his children Edward Scott Mahon (and Tshya) of Shallotte, N.C., and Danielle Christine Murphy of Frankford, Del.; three brothers, Chester Mahon of Zephyrhills, Fla., David Mahon (and Sandy) of Calcium, N.Y., and Richard Mahon of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a sister, Valerie DePaulo of Tampa, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Scott Edward, Brandon Michael, McKayla Frances, Isabelle Tracey, Jakob Allen, Malachi Jeffrey, Mason Jo, Joseph Laine, Michael Dillon, Casey Faye, and Tanner John; two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Giavanna, with one on the way. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
A public viewing was planned on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del, with the Rev. Mike Vaughn to officiate a time of sharing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.