Joseph Michael “Joey” O’Mahony, 62, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Seabrook, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born in Cheverly, Md., on Dec. 9, 1959, son of the late John Jeremiah O’Mahony and Doris Esther (McCammon) O’Mahony.
He had a big heart and never met a stranger. He was a devout Washington Redskins fan, a love he shared with his father and brother. He always looked forward to spending time with his grandson J.J. and teaching him how to fish, as fishing was one of O’Mahony’s favorite pastimes. He also in recent years spent a lot of time in the woodshop, creating crosses to give to family, friends and the church, where he was in attendance every Sunday, come rain or shine. He certainly always tried to get the most out of life, and his love and laughter will surely be missed.
O’Mahony is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie K. O’Mahony, and Alyssa (O’Mahony) Averitt, as well as her children, Joseph Jeremiah, Denali Ann, Cora Lee and Alora LeeAnn; four siblings, Susan (and Juan) Alhambra of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.,Thomas O’Mahony of Dagsboro, Del., Patty (and Kevin) Engler of Eldersburg, Md., and Janet O’Mahony (and Chris Lashley) of Ellicott City, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mariner’s Bethel Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.