Joseph Michael Hazel, age 58, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
He was born in Lewes on May 10, 1963, son of Charles Hazel and Nancy Hudson and he graduated from James H. Groves.
He was a talented guitar player and had played in B.B. King’s band and also hung out with the Rolling Stones. He repaired guitars and also provided guitar lessons to countless students.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Margaret Mary (McLean) Hazel; father, Charles Hazel of Lewes, Del.; his mother, Nancy (Hudson) Truitt of Lewes, Del.; five children, Tara Tingen and her husband, William, Christopher Phillips, Maria Rogers and her husband, Keith, Barbara Hodge and Joseph Daraio and his wife, Jessica; a brother, Chuck Hazel, of Lewes, Del.; a sister, Lynn Walsh, and her husband, Randy of Dover, Del.; 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
