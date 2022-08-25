Joseph Mattera, 92, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Giovanni and Lucia Mattera.
He had retired from work as a master electrician with Pel-Bern, and had served in the U.S. Army.
Mattera was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Mae Mattera, earlier in 2022. He is survived by three daughters, Toni Redman and her husband, Billy, of Frederick, Md., Jenni Weller and her husband, Charles, of Bishopville, Md., and Cindi Freier and her husband, John, of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; a son, Joseph Mattera and his wife, Debbie, of Stevensville, Md.; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Freier, John Freier, Sherry Weller, Kimberly Weller, Mia Weller, Mandi Cluen, Matthew Hill, Angie Hill and Bianca Re’nee.
Services were to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 100 West 10th Street, Suite 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.