Joseph M. “Joe” LeVan Sr., 70, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of New Castle County, Del., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. He was born in Wilmington on Feb. 26, 1951, son of the late Paul LeVan and Emma (Hutchinson) LeVan.
LeVan was a graduate of William Penn High School and retired after serving in several capacities for New Castle County. His tenure in the Delaware volunteer fire services spanned more than 50 years, as he served on many committees and functions within the county, state and regional fire service entities. LeVan joined Good Will Fire Company in 1970 at age 19 and later joined Indian River VFC in 2001. LeVan culminated his tenure in the Delaware Valley Fire Chiefs Association in 2014 by serving as its president.
In addition to his parents, LeVan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet R. LeVan, in 2015; a sister, Annie Lambdin; and a brother, John LeVan. He is survived by his son, Joseph LeVan Jr. and his wife, Juana; a daughter, Barbara Atkins and her husband, Andrew; five grandchildren, Izabella LeVan, Joseph LeVan III, Joseph McDowell, Abigail McDowell and Emma McDowell; a brother, Paul LeVan and his wife, Mary Ann; two sisters, Mary Vied and her husband, Richard, and Virginia Harless; several nieces and nephews; and his brothers and sisters in the fire service.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. A private funeral service will follow. Afterward, a procession with firefighter honors will be held at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Interment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed and masks must be worn for those in attendance at any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Good Will Vol. Fire Company; 401 South St.; New Castle, DE 19720, or to Indian River Vol. Fire Company Apparatus Fund; 32628 Oak Orchard Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.