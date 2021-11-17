Joseph Louis Marchione Jr., 89, of Millville, Del., joined his beloved wife, Mary Ellen, in heaven on Nov. 7, 2021. He was the son of the late Angela and Joseph Marchione of Washington, Pa.
He will be remembered for his wry humor and big heart, and being an enthusiastic Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his children, Joe Marchione III (widower of Kathy), Mary Cay Ricci (and Enio) and Carol Marchione (and Scott); and grandchildren Christopher, Patrick and Isabella Ricci.
A joint funeral for Marchione and Mary Ellen Marchione (who passed in November 2020) will be held on Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, Del.