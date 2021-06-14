Joseph John “Joe” Buzzelli, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on June 9, 2021, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehab Center, after a short illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on June 2, 1943, to the late John B. Buzzelli and Libby Aikey Buzzelli.
Buzzelli served in the U.S. Navy before attending St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. His life’s work was insurance adjusting, specializing in flood, with the Nation Flood Insurance Program, where he served as national claims manager.
He enjoyed teaching religious education at Mary Mother of Peace, and also serving as Eucharist minister. He also was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. His favorite saying was “I’m Blessed.”
In addition to his parents, Buzzelli was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Marion Noland, and a brother-in-law, Ron Noland. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Margaret Noland Buzzelli of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Andrea McClenahan (and Timothy) of Edgewater, Md.; a son, John Buzzelli (and Ann) of Grasonville, Md.; and two sisters, Cynthia Courtad (and Jim) of Columbus, Ohio, and Susan Poeppelmeier (and David) of Bolivia, N.C., and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sherry Noland of Doylestown, Ohio. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Rebecca and T.J. McClenahan, and Zoe Buzzelli; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 28700 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.