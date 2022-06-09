Joseph John Jalloway III, 60, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. He was born on Aug. 1, 1961, son of the late Joseph J. Jalloway Jr. and Helen (Lawryk) Jalloway. He was a resident of East Norriton, Pa., prior to moving to Delaware.
Jalloway graduated from Methacton High School in Collegeville, Pa., in the Class of 1980. He also studied at North Montgomery County Technical School, where he studied radio and television repair. Jalloway built a lifelong career in communications, working for several companies, including Montgomery County radio room, Comcast/MetroPhone, Cingular Wireless, World Access, True Position, AT&T Wireless and QuadGen.
He had many and varied interests and hobbies, including relaxing on the beach, fishing and boating. Jalloway was a skilled repairman and could fix anything, always being the “go-to guy” in the neighborhood. A kindhearted spirit with a charitable nature, he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Jalloway loved cars, especially his truck. For him, music was life, enjoying all music (except for country), anything from Jimmy Buffet to Metallica. He was known for his love of the movie “Jaws.” He knew every line and would quote from it often. He also enjoyed retelling his “stories” and bad jokes over and over, much to his family’s dismay.
A wonderful and nurturing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jalloway loved his family passionately. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Remo, and his beloved boxers, Stella and Lacee. He will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Jalloway is survived by his beloved wife of almost 29 years, Jean Marie Jalloway; his stepdaughter, Lauren Cappelletti (and Christopher); his grandson, Remo; his brother, Jason Crockett; his sister, Tanya Jalloway; his sister-in-law, Natalie Giunta; and his nephews, Nicholas and Frank Giunta.
Final care for Jalloway has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. His life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.