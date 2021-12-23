Joseph “Joe” William Latchford, Jr, 85, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, after a short time with multiple health issues. He was born on March 5, 1936, in Baltimore, son of the late Joseph W. Latchford, Sr. and Eleanor Moan.
After graduating from Mount St. Joseph High School, he was a rate analyst for Koppers Company for approximately 10 years. He went on to work with Environmental Elements for traffic and transportation of boats, trains, trucks and airplanes. His activities and interests were many. He was a Blue and Gold Information Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy and founded the U.S. Naval Academy Parents Club. He was a member of the Alpha Transportation Fraternity and the Traffic club of Baltimore. He served on the Council of Logistic Management and also served on the Transportation Department Advisory Board for Catonsville Community College. He was a U.S. Naval Academy nomination staff member for Representative Thomas McMillen for four years and remained a member of the Propeller Club until he passed. A person of faith, he was a member of the Catholic Church of the Good Shepherd, and is presently a parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Dolores “Lorrie” Latchford (Hemelt); his son, Joseph “Joey” W. Latchford, III of Madison, TN; and his brother, Paul Latchford of Sparks Glencoe, Md.
The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, and nurses at Harrison House in Snow Hill for their excellent care and dedication.
A memorial mass to celebrate his life was be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, with a repast to follow in Delaney Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.