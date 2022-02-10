Joseph Gene “Joe” Camiolo, 42, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1979, in Ridgewood, N.J., to Joseph Camiolo and Jo Ann Klepper Camiolo, who survive him.
Camiolo graduated from Immaculata High School and from Monmouth University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was employed by J. Crew as a store director. He was a bourbon enthusiast, and enjoyed cooking, playing cornhole and shopping. He was stylish and put-together, competitive and a perfectionist who put 110 percent into everything he did. He had a big heart. He was a wonderful husband, son, dad, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who know him.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Jo Ann Camiolo of Clarksboro, N.J., he is survived by his wife of 10 years, Cindy Camiolo of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; five children, Carmella, Bianca and Connor Camiolo, and Maddox and Marleigh Blank. He also leaves behind a sister, Laura Heritage of South Harrison, N.J., as well as his nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Skeeter, Leah and Ryan Heritage. He was also blessed by extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the family to help offset Camiolo’s final expenses. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.