Joseph F. “Joe” Choma, 86, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on April 20, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Joseph and Agnes Choma. After graduating Wilmington High School in 1954, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Alaska and Japan.
He was a Wilmington firefighter for 30 years and retired in 1991. He then worked at St. Francis Hospital in facility maintenance, until his retirement in 2004. At one time, he owned his own painting company.
He and his beloved wife Edith retired and relocated to Lewes, Del.
Choma enjoyed horseracing at Delaware Park, crabbing, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Affectionately called “PopPop,” he liked cooking for the family and was known for his delicious pancakes. He enjoyed watching wildlife, especially birds, as well as going out for ice cream, playing games and the lottery.
He was an expert at building things with his hands. He loved God and country. He liked to joke around and play pranks.
Choma was preceded in death by his brother Francis and his sister Agnes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith (McLennan) Choma; his daughter Michele Wolfe (and Joe), his son Joseph (and Lynn) and his son Scott (and Desiree); as well as his sister Mary Champlin and brother Walter Choma, and eight wonderful grandchildren.
Family and friends are being invited to attend a service at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del., on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donatetoday. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.