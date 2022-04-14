Joseph Emil “Joe” Brunetto, 56, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Bergen County, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on May 11, 1965, to the late Robert Brunetto Sr. and Patricia Kusala Brunetto.
Brunetto worked as a plant manager in his family’s textile business.
He enjoyed football, skiing, camping, boating, gardening, painting, tiling and woodworking, and was an all-around great handyman. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a strong, selfless and devoted husband and father who never complained and loved unconditionally. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Brunetto was also preceded in death by a nephew, Kurtis. He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Robyn Kolnsberg Brunetto of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Joseph Robert Brunetto, also of Millsboro; a brother, Robert Brunetto Jr. of Glen Gardner, N.J.; and two sisters, Leighann Giacalone and her husband, Paul, of Dumont, N.J., and Kristi Troisi (and Craig Wiltshire) of Lincoln Park, N.J. He also leaves behind five nieces, Elizabeth, Galiya, Jessica, Jacqueline and Jenna; as well as five nephews, Cory, Robert, Joey, Thomas and Jimmy. Also surviving him are great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Wicomico Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.