Joseph E. “Joey” Justice, 54, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away Dec. 20, 2022, at TidalHealth-Nanticoke in Seaford, Del., from complications of diabetes. He was born Dec. 19, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Morris E. “Cap” Justice and Sara (Grubb) Justice, who survives him.
Justice worked as a truck driver and heavy-equipment operator for the family business, as well as other local companies.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, his dump trucks and watching NASCAR, and was a past member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
Surviving Justice, in addition to his mother, are his good friends John and Vickie Connors.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions be made in Justice’s name to Saint George’s United Methodist Church, 34337 Omar Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.