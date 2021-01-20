Joseph E. “Joe” Lofland II, 77, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Lofland was born in Millsboro, Del., to the late Joseph E. Lofland Sr. and Katherine Smith Lofland.
He retired from the DuPont Co. in 2001 after 39 years of service. Lofland was an avid classic-car and street-rod restorer and loved everything about cars. He was a member of the Mason-Dixon Classic Chevy Club, Ontario Camaro Club, National Street Rod Association, Millsboro Car Club and Cape Hatteras Anglers Club. At one time, he owned a dragstrip car “The Raging Rat.” He traveled across the U.S. and Canada to show his cars. He and Joyce also enjoyed an 18-state cross-country trip in 2009.
He enjoyed spending time in the Outer Banks with family and friends, surf-fishing, attending car shows, watching NASCAR and Ravens football and reading westerns. Lofland was the type of guy who never met a stranger and would not hesitate to strike up a conversation and get to know someone. He also loved his canine friends, Coupe and Roxy.
Lofland is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Joyce Warrington Lofland of Millsboro; five children, Keith Jessen of Laurel, Del., Karen Lofland and wife, Lisa, of Hampton, Va., Dania Ramirez and husband, Randy, of Georgetown, Del., Dean Warrington and wife, Lori, of Millsboro and Karl Stahre and wife, Wendy, of Harrington, Del; six grandchildren, Jessica Dunkle and husband, Brett, of New Columbia, Pa., Dustin Warrington and wife, Sarah, of Seaford, Del., Roxanne Ramirez of Georgetown, Jade Warrington of Millsboro, and Kaitlyn and Alexis Stahre of Harrington, Del.; two great-grandsons, Dexter Dunkle and Ezra Warrington; a special family friend, Jeannie Pollard; and his extended family and friends.
Memorial donations in may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947, or Town of Millsboro (memo: Cupola Park); 322 Wilson Hwy.; Millsboro, DE 19966. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.