Joseph Burton “Joe” Gallagher, 92, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 24, 1928, in Hazleton, Pa., son of the late John E. and Dorothy Gallagher.
He was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Macon CA-132 during World War II. He was employed by the Chrysler Corporation as an industrial engineer for 35 dedicated years, until his retirement in 1987.
Gallagher was a member of the American Legion Post 28; a life member of the Elks in New Castle and Cape Henlopen; and a member of Hiram Lodge 25, A.F. & A.M. in Newark since April 3, 1961.
An extremely talented woodworker, Gallagher enjoyed making custom furniture, and his neighbors could always count on him to restore any item needing repair. He was in his woodshop as recently as a week before his death. Above all, Gallagher cherished time with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
In addition to his parents, Gallagher was preceded in death by his son, Richard Joseph Gallagher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Donna (Harrison) Gallagher of Lewes; his daughter, Dr. Coleen Weil and her husband, John, of Hebron, Md.; his grandchildren, Jason Howell of Olympia, Wash., Amanda Howell of Dundalk, Md., Solomon Weil of Portland, Ore., Ella Indarta of Portland, Shannon, Nicholas and Derrick Gallagher, all of Southfield, Mich., and Mariah Gallagher of Melvindale, Mich; and his great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Nathaniel Howell, Zidane and Raza Indarta, Aleah Gallagher and Dy’Ante Murphy.
Services were to be private, with arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Grass Roots Rescue at (www.grrde.org/donate).