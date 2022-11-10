Joseph A. “Joe” Rossano, 85, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Old Bridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Aug. 10, 1937, son of the late Joseph Rossano and Minnie (Angione) Rossano.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 at Fort Holabird in Maryland, where he received military intelligence training at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center. He attended Fordham Prep and Pace University, where he received a master’s degree in accounting.
Rossano retired from National Starch & Chemical Company in Bridgewater, N.J., as a manager of accounting systems. He loved to play games on the computer and was a communicant of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. He was a devoted husband and provided for his family. He truly embodied the principles he believed in.
In addition to his parents, Rossano was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marie Mendini and Theresa Madden. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Anne (Strzegowski) Rossano; four children, Victoria Rossano, Regina Rossano, Joseph Rossano and Kathleen Rossano; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Entombment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Rossano's name to CHEER, 30637 Cedar Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970.