On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, Joseph A. “Joe” Beerbower lost his lengthy battle with leukemia and passed away. He was born in Hobart, Ind., son of the late Joseph A. Beerbower and Bernice (Frisinger) Beerbower.
He was a graduate of Michigan State University, where he was a member of the Navy ROTC. After graduation, Beerbower joined the U.S. Army and was probably one of a handful of people to actively serve in both the Army and the Navy for a short period of time as they overlapped. He spent most of his time in South Korea as a supply officer after the Korean War.
His long and successful career as a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch was most rewarding because he developed lifelong friendships with many of his clients. His corporate relocation moves took him and his family from Illinois to Ohio, New Jersey, Michigan and Connecticut.
His love of adventure took him to many places, his favorites being a two-week trip sailing on Penobscot Bay, Maine, with Outward Bound and three weeks sailing on the Soren Larsen in the South Pacific.
Among his greatest pleasures were annual fishing trips on various rivers in the West with his sons and close friends. Beerbower also enjoyed tennis, skiing and golfing. He loved to read and eagerly kept up with business, finance and politics.
He and his wife, Emily, welcomed one and all to their home, including exchange students from Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany. Over the years, various young people summered with them. He loved being at the head of the family table hosting countless gatherings, especially at their beach house in Madison, Conn.
After his retirement, Beerbower was a mentor for S.C.O.R.E., was active in the Madison Winter Club and served on the Neighbor Beach Association for Seaview Beach. He walked his neighborhood almost daily to survey beach conditions, taking pride in being a good steward of the Seaview community.
During his illness, he spent his remaining time checking in with daily calls to family and friends, while taking in the beautiful Delaware sunsets from his back porch in the company of his cherished dog, Toby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Daphne Beerbower Gant and her husband, Emery, and Doris Beerbower Groom and her husband, Leo. He is survived by his wife, Emily Pluth Beerbower; three children, Douglas Beerbower and his wife, Nancy, Taylor Beerbower and his wife, Arianne, and Iggy “Jodi” Beerbower; and six grandchildren, E.J., Will, James, Madison, Payton and Lexi.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.