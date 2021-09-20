Joseph A. Evans, 85, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at home. He was born in Roxana, Del., the son of the late Oscar Evans and Elizabeth (Outten) Evans.
He owned Evans Masonry and was a member of Moose Lodge in Roxana. He was a very happy person who would light up a room.
Evans was preceded in death by a son, Randall Evans; a daughter, Teresa Beers; a grandson, William Cropper IV; a brother, Oscar, and a sister, Nancy. He is survived by a daughter, Tammy E. Mitchell and her husband, George, also of Selbyville; three sisters, Jacqueline Evans and Patsy Evans, both of Glen Burnie, Md., and Marie Thompson of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Jack Evans of Glen Burnie, Md.; five grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, Danielle Adams (and Curtis), Cassandra Evans, Randi Evans and Cherise Beers (and John); and 11 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.