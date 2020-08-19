Joseph A. “Bud” Moore Jr., 68, of Gumboro, Del., passed away at his home on Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1951, to the late Joseph A. Moore Sr. and to Pauline Elliott Moore, in Dagsboro, Del.
He married his sweetheart, Malinda Ray McCabe, in 1982 at the Hickory Hill Church, and together they raised a son, Joseph A. Moore IV. Moore was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving overseas in Germany. He also served as a deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff’s office. He went to work at Delaware Department of Transportation, retiring after 32 years of service.
Moore loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He was devoted to his family and particularly loved his grandchildren. He loved to work with his cousin, Dale. He was a past member of the VFW and the Burnt Swamp Sportsman’s Association.
Moore is survived by his mother, Pauline Todd; his beloved wife, Malinda; his son, Joseph IV; three grandchildren, Joseph A. Moore V, Brandon C. Moore and Luke P. Moore; his siblings, Diane Short of Millsboro, Del., Jeffrey Hitchens of Millsboro and Sharon F. Bunting of Bethany Beach, Del.; his extended family members, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends and acquaintances from his years at DelDOT.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211. S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Social distancing and masks will be required for all guests. A private funeral service follows for family and those invited, due to limitations in seating in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions.
Interment with military honors will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Willards, Md., and is open to the public. Pastor Chuck Reynolds will officiate at both ceremonies.
