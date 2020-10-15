Sgt. Jordan Dorman, 21, departed this life unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2020. He was born in Lewes, Del., at Beebe Hospital on March 29, 1999.
All who knew him in his childhood knew him as a bright, fun-loving kind soul. He graduated in 2017 from Sussex Central High School in Millsboro, Del. Dorman was a well-renowned and talented football player at his high school, in which he achieved great recognition as a teammate and athlete.
After high school, he made the eminent decision to enlist in the U.S. Army in July of 2017. He completed his training that October at Fort Benning, arrived in Fairbanks, Alaska, and was then deployed in Iraq from September 2019 to July 2020. He was a machine-gunner with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division. Dorman was a member of the B co I-5 Infantry Unit.
He was known by his fellow soldiers as a man who would go out of his way to be the friend they needed. He brought love and light to every situation. His radiant light uplifted all soldiers who were fortunate enough to know and work beside him. Dorman received many awards during his Army career, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Achievement Medal for honorable performance under the conditions of combat.
Dorman is remembered as a loving son, father, husband, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, soldier and friend. His greatest love in life was his son, Xavier, with an everlasting nature that was few and far between. The way he provided for his wife and son was unfailing. God gave him the gift of being a father and a husband, which he took the uttermost pride in. Fatherhood transformed him into an even better man, and gave him bigger dreams and a greater purpose.
Dorman forever lives on, being loved and remembered by all who were blessed enough to cross paths with him. He is remembered for his contagious half-smile and upbeat, goofy personality that would light up even the darkest room. He never failed to make a soul laugh. Dorman loved without condition and always had an outreached hand, no matter the circumstance. His heart was pure, selfless and compassionate, ensuring that all around him were loved, cherished, safe and happy, no matter what he was going through himself.
He was a protector for everyone he loved and was a hero, both in uniform and out. Dorman was leader and a teacher, not just because of knowledge, but for his passion to help others be successful. Most of all, he was full of life and possessed more love than anyone could fathom. Dorman made an unforgettable impact on not only the people around him, but also on the world. He made the biggest impact on this world with the time he was given.
He is now a guardian angel and everlasting protector. His soul has not left this earth, as it will live on through his son, Xavier, who already possesses so much of him. His legacy will continue through every single life he knew. His family will be missing a special part of who they were, as he took a piece of their hearts with him. He will be missed deeply and will live on through all the memories.
Dorman was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dolores and Gerald Dorman, and Annamae Long. He is survived by his wife, Kristen Dorman, and 1-year-old son, Xavier Dorman; his grandparents, Bonnie and Gregory Dorman; his mother and father, Catrina and Jon Arbeene; his siblings, Brittany Arbeene, Johnathan Arbeene and Allison Arbeene; a brother- and sister-in-law, James and Tessanichelle Pitt; his mother-in-law, Cathy Pitt-Easterling; and countless family members and friends.
In his honor, the family only asked that others continue his legacy and spread unconditional love and compassion for those in their own lives, be kind, be the light others need and make an impact on someone’s life through the kind of person they chose to be, in honor of Jordan, as he did here on earth and will continue to in heaven, shining down.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sussex Central High School, in Millsboro, Del. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required of all attendees. Interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservics.com.