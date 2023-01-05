Jonathan Michael “Jon” Shapiro, 64, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Dec. 12, 2022, following a short illness. He was born in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 1958, to Milton H. Shapiro and Emma Binder Shapiro. He grew up in Bethesda, Md., and graduated from Walt Whitman High School. After high school, he attended Syracuse University.
He was a jack of all trades and after discovering the game of cornhole, decided he could build quality boards and Adirondack chairs, and make a living selling them. With that, Delaware Cornhole was born, and he saw his business flourish.
In 2015, he moved Delaware Cornhole into Southern Delaware Signs in Lewes. It was there he developed a close and lasting friendship with D.J. Baker, Shawn Murphy and C.J. Jarrell. The lengths the four went to with practical jokes was unmatched, and there was never a dull moment when they were together. It was there he was given the nickname “Cornholio,” and it stuck.
Shapiro enjoyed playing in leagues around Sussex County with his close friends. He could always be found on Thursday nights at Duffy’s Tavern (unless the temperature dropped below 60 F. — he was well-known for his disdain of cold weather). It was there he met many other close friends and discovered he was an amazing player, and an even better one with a few Busch beers in him.
He spent many years coaching the Indian River High School baseball team. He was an avid Washington Nationals fan and especially enjoyed watching his Canadian Football team, the Edmonton Eskimos, play.
Shapiro is survived by his wife, Ann Maher-Shapiro of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; stepdaughter, Savannah Maher; her son, Kaiden; stepson Ryan Flood; and his sister, Ellen Shapiro of San Francisco, Calif. He was an active father figure to Curtis Harne (and his wife, Emily), and their children Brooke, Leland and Julian, as well as to Amanda Diehl and her family. He leaves behind a host of friends, including Hamish McCallum, his lifelong buddy and partner in crime, who are deeply saddened by his passing.
There will be no formal funeral or service. Shapiro would have hated that. There will be a celebration of life for him at a later date. In the meantime, the family suggested people raise a cold Busch beer (or a warm one, as Shapiro wasn’t picky) in his honor, “and if you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID or the flu, please do so.”
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Shapiro’s life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.