Jonann Elizabeth Zorn, 77, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Ijamsville, Mdl., passed away surrounded by her four children on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 9, 1944, daughter of the late John Schreiner and the late Elizabeth (Felter) Schreiner.
She worked as a medical secretary for various offices in Maryland. Proud of her home state, she was a passionate Baltimore sports fan, including the Ravens and Orioles. She was an avid bridge player.
Zorn is survived by her children, Keri Lisa Moyer of Millsboro, Del.; Brooks Schreiner Brown (and Lori) of Bishopville, Md.; Jason William Brown of Parktown, Md., and Jill Elizabeth Fritsch (and Randy) of Ijamsville, Md. She loved and adored her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.