Jois M. Davidson, 70, of Gumboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born in Lewes, Del., on Sept. 27, 1952, daughter of the late Thomas Bacon and the late Dorothy (Hudson) Bacon.
Davidson had worked in the cafeteria at the Long Neck Elementary School near Millsboro, Del., until her disability. She enjoyed attending the local stock-car races and rooting for Donald Lingo. She loved her family and spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Davidson was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Lee Hudson, Raymond Bacon and Ricky Bacon; and a sister, Doris Carden. She is survived by her fiancé of 20 years, David McKirby; a son, Allen Davidson of Georgetown, Del.; a stepdaughter, Brittany McKirby and her husband, James Truitt II, of Whaleyville, Md.; two grandchildren, Haislee Truitt and James Truitt III; a sister, Lois Elliott and her husband, Vernon, of Gumboro, Del.; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Bacon of Frankford, Del. She is also survived by a aunt, Violet Hudson of Dagsboro, Del.; three other stepchildren; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. Interment was to follow at Selbyville Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Davidson’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.