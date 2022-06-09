John Wayne Millman, 80, of Milford, Del., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Bayhealth Medical Center—Sussex Campus in Milford. He was born in Upper Darby, Pa., son of the late Jacob M. Millman and Kathryn (Weber) Millman.
He retired from work as a U.S. Postal Service carrier and was a member of Selbyville (Del.) Assembly of God Church. He was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Lewes, Del., and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Millman is survived by a son, David W. Millman of Bridgeville, Del.; a daughter, Barbara A. Wilkerson of Lincoln, Del.; two sisters, Kathryn Moon of Erie, Pa., and Suzanne Bland of Millsboro, Del.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Selbyville Assembly of God Church in Selbyville, with Rev. Timothy Jones officiating. Burial was to be in Bethel Methodist Cemetery in Lewes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millman’s memory may be made to the Selbyville Assembly of God Church, 36360 Pepper Road, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.