John W. O’Bier, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Seaford, Del, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born in Seaford on Dec. 14, 1945, son of the late W. Franklin O’Bier and the late E. Caroline (Wheatley) O’Bier. He was a graduate of Seaford High School, in the Class of 1963, and completed his bachelor’s degree at Goldey-Beacom.
O’Bier worked for Abbott Laboratories as a pharmaceutical representative for 20 years. He then served his community as a Justice of the Peace Court judge for Sussex County for another 20 years, retiring in 2009.
He was a sports enthusiast, as he umpired for Little League for 30 years and also refereed high school football for 45 years. He was a Yankees baseball fan and had the honor of being hired in 2009 and 2010 for the Yankees spring training in Florida. He was also a faithful member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Seaford, where he served as a church usher.
In addition to his parents, O’Bier was preceded in death by his brother, Donald O’Bier. He is survived by his three children, Wendy Mitchell and her husband, Boyd, of Townend, Tenn., Scott O’Bier of Dagsboro, Del., and John O’Bier and his wife, Kate of Long Beach, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Josh O’Bier and his wife, Caitlin, of Georgetown, Del., Dillon Baker and his wife, Taylor, of Dagsboro, Hailley Baker of San Clemente Beach, Calif., and Donovan O’Bier, Liam O’Bier and Darrigan O’Bier, all of Long Beach, N.Y.; and five great-grandchildren, Maddy Ash, McKenna O’Bier, Bristol O’Bier, Rowan O’Bier and Lainey Baker.
A viewing was to be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 300 N. Pine St., Seaford, Del., and on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, also at the church, where a Masonic Funeral was to take place. Interment was to follow at Seaford Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in O’Bier’s name to Nanticoke Little League, 101 Little League Drive, Seaford, DE 19973. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.