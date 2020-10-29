John W. McCallion Jr., 84, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Cape May, N.J., and Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1936, son of the late John W. McCallion Sr. and the late Marion (Knopp) McCallion.
He retired in 1991 from work as a supervisor with Bell Atlantic Telephone Company, after 36 years of service. After his retirement, McCallion purchased a boat and enjoyed countless hours fishing and “solving the world’s problems.” He was a member of the Masons and liked fast cars and trains. He loved dancing with his wife and feeding his furry squirrel friends. He will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family, and his superb organizational skills.
McCallion is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Denise (Kohler) McCallion; five children, Joan Barnhart, Donna Lemond, John McCallion III, Carol Castle and Janet Fernalld; three stepchildren, Cindy Cooney, Kelly Schemm and Michael Glass Jr.; a sister, Phyllis Warnick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A prayer service was held Oct. 27, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services in Ocean View, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Richmond-Solomons Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&AM; c/o Sec. Louis Foglia; 2020 Walnut St. #28B; Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.