John Timothy “Tim” Rhodes, 59, passed away suddenly on June 27, 2021, from heart failure. He was born on Aug. 11, 1961.
Rhodes moved to the beach after graduating from high school to be closer to family. He joined his dad in doing specialty paint and wall-covering projects for local designers. Together, they spent their workdays laughing, listening to music, fishing on the beach after work and — always true to “Timmy Form” — playing tricks on one another.
His attachment to the beach and love for people led him into real estate. One fortunate night, he met his forever love and future wife, Nancy Hickman. He later joined the Hickman family real estate company in Bethany Beach. He achieved Top Producer and Salesperson of the Year awards on both local and national levels. In 2017, he established the Re/Max Coastal Real Estate Company in Bethany Beach. His diligence to prospective buyers and to long- time returning clients contributed to his fulfillment and success.
His greatest success was measured by his love of family, his devotion to his wife, Nancy, and dedication to his son, West, and daughter-in-law, Kaya, who brought home his first granddaughter, Wrenley Kate, born on June 25, 2021.
Rhodes was an honestly joyous man, kind friend, and most dedicated husband, father, brother and new grandfather. Nancy, West, and siblings Pat, Diana, Peggy and Denise, extended family members, and all the many friends he gathered throughout his life will never forget the happiness, laughter and joy that accompanied him.
“He was our family’s grand host, our chef, entertainer, giver and center for happiness. He will be missed every second of every day. We will find him in every happy memory of our past. He will be with us when we are laughing, dancing, cooking, boating, joking, embracing, living life,” the family said.
Friends and family are being invited to pay their respects between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Delaware Humane Society Association, 18675 Coastal Hwy., Suite 8, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to RGW Foundation Delaware Hero Fund, 1 Hawks Neck Lane, Bear, DE 19701. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.