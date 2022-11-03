John Thomas “Tom” Owings Jr., 77, boarded the sunset train in Millsboro, Del., on Oct. 22, 2022. Destination: the great beyond. He was born on March 6, 1945.
In his youth, Owings was a high-school track star and valedictorian. He was graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. As a younger man, he was a workaholic, but he overcame that affliction, mostly.
Across eight decades, he lived in many houses in many states. But home was wherever Linda, his wife of 26 years, was. She helped him become a better husband, a better father, a better man.
He was the consummate “car guy.” He loved talking, watching and reading about them. More than anything, he loved driving them — the faster, the better. He owned more than anyone can reliably tabulate.
Known aliases included Tom, Big Tom, Old Bean, Dad, and Gramps. Rumor had it he was known as “The Hurricane” among a cadre of locals in St. Thomas Virgin Islands due to the great banana daiquiri fiasco of ’96; those reports are unconfirmed, but also the stuff of legend.
Of his children, Owings once wryly opined they were “a lot more fun after they were all over 30.” He adored his family. Caring for them was his life’s ambition, and perhaps his greatest achievement.
Owings was born on a Tuesday. And on a lovely Saturday in autumn, he climbed aboard the Celestial Express, where other family awaited him in the not-so-quiet car: his father, John “Jack” Thomas Sr.; mother, Dorothy (Steiber) Owings; and brother, Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Adam, and his wife, Holley, and Owings’ grandchildren Rowan and Aurelia; his daughter Emily Brunner, her husband, Patrick, and Owings’ grandchildren Donny, Beau and Jane; his daughter Lesa McHale, and Owings’ grandchildren Cavan and Lulu; his dogs, Lucky and Oliver; and several pristine houseplants.
“We love you. We miss you. We’ll all catch later trains, and see you again further on up the line.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Delaware Humane Association of Rehoboth at https://delawarehumane.org/donate/gift/. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.