John T. Speights Jr., 83, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born on Dec. 7, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., to John T. Speights Sr. and Catherine Bapistellar.
Originally from Jarrettsville, Md., he worked as a supervisor for Value Food and Acme grocery stores. He had relocated to the Delaware beaches almost 25 years ago and loved living in the area, as grandchildren often visited. He was a big college basketball and football sports fan, always rooting for University of Maryland and Duke University.
Along with his parents, Speights was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Speights. He is survived by his wife, Letitia D. Speights, to whom he would have been married 63 years in September; four children Teresa Miltner (and Doug), John Speights (and Laurie), Noel Kurts (and Greg) and Stephen Speights (and Jackie); 11 loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.