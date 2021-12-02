John Raymond Parcells Jr., 89, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Clifton, N.J., son of the late John Raymond Parcells Sr. and Johanna (Aanstoots) Parcells.
He was a retired flooring contractor, and owned and operated Parcells Flooring. He was a member of the VFW and served in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, Parcells was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Parcells. He is survived by his wife, Helen I. Parcells; two sons, Danny J. Parcells and his wife, Jennifer, of New Jersey, and Scott K. Parcells of Newton, N.J.; a brother, Kenneth Parcells of Selbyville, Del.; a sister, Doris Blandford of Delaware; six grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Emily, Melanie, John and Ashley Parcells; and a great-granddaughter, Elyana Parcells.
A graveside service was set for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road in Paramus, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations in Parcells’ memory may be made to the Home of the Brave, 6630 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.