John Raymond Elliott, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, Del., where he had resided for the past 12 years. He was born Aug. 12, 1950, and was raised and lived in Lewes, Del., all his life. He was the son of the late Jacqueline Dougherty Podrouzek and Raymond M. Elliott.
Elliott was a 1968 graduate of Lewes High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army. After basic training, he served in Vietnam in 1970-1971 as a helicopter door gunner. He received numerous medals for service and bravery, including two Bronze Stars.
In addition to his parents, Elliott was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Lou and Dolores Ianire. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn; a son, John “Jay” Elliott (and Charity) of Lewes; and two grandchildren, Ryleigh and Austin, and he was so proud to follow their successful baseball and softball careers, as he always loved and played the sport himself. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol and Ron Garner, and Laurie and Vince Purdy; a sister, Susan Elliott; and many nieces and nephews from Lewes and the surrounding areas.
The Elliott family thanked and said they will always be grateful to the staff at the Delaware veterans home for their loving and compassionate care.
A memorial service and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Rd., Milford, DE 19963, in memory of Elliott. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.